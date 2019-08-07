New
Maison Jules Women's Halter Shift Dress
$25 $50
Today only, Macy's offers the Maison Jules Women's Halter Shift Dress in several colors (Black and White Stripe pictured) for $49.50. Coupon code "FLASH" cuts that to $24.75. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $25 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now

Features
  • available in sizes from XXS to XXL
Details
  • Code "FLASH"
  • Expires in 13 hr
    Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 2/5
Women's Popularity: 2/5
