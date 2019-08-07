- Create an Account or Login
Today only, Macy's offers the Maison Jules Women's Halter Shift Dress in several colors (Black and White Stripe pictured) for $49.50. Coupon code "FLASH" cuts that to $24.75. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $25 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
T-Shell via Amazon offers the Mixfeer Women's Strappy Cold-Shoulder Maxi Dress with Pockets in four colors (Burgundy pictured) for $25.99. Coupon code "LMXZZZZT" drops it to $12.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $2 under our February mention, $13 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Ending today, Macy's takes an extra 50% off a selection of women's dresses via coupon code "FLASH". Opt for in-store pickup, where possible, to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. (Orders of $75 or more bag free shipping.) Save on name brands as Calvin Klein, Lauren Ralph Lauren, Maison Jules, Tommy Hilfiger, Michael Kors, and more. Shop Now
Macy's offers the Charter Club Women's Petite Belted Lace Dress in Cloud for $26.93. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's $73 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Michael Michael Kors Women's Printed Cutout Dress in True Navy/True Red for $39.13. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $68. Buy Now
Walmart offers the No Boundaries Women's Tunic Dress in several colors (Blue Sapphire pictured) for $9.88. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by a buck. Buy Now
Macy's takes 60% to 80% off select men's clothing and accessories for its Last Act Clearance. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge, or bag free shipping over $75. Shop Now
Macy's discounts a selection of Tommy Hilfiger All-American II cotton towels and washcloths with prices starting at $1.99, as listed below. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Ideology Men's Falon Slide Sandals in several colors (Neon Orange pictured) for $3.23. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's $4 under our mention from three weeks ago, $10 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Levi's Men's 511 Slim Fit Jeans in Finely Shred for $15.96. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $10.95 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find in any color by around $25. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Forest Grass 35.7-Sq. Ft. Artificial Fake Grass Carpet for $81.99. Coupon code "40QWERT" drops the price to $41.99. With free shipping, that's $40 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers the 9GreenBox Red Brazilian Jasmine 2-Pack for $14.21 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now
Rowood Direct offers its RoWood Magic Crash 3D Puzzle in several styles (Waterwheel Coaster pictured) with prices starting at $39.99. Coupon code "31LFY1QF" drops the starting price to $27.59. With free shipping, that's at least $12 off and the lowest price we could find. Shop Now
Mofee Tool via Amazon offers its Mofeez Cornhole LED Lights 2-Pack for $19.99. Coupon code "333M3ERO" drops the price to $9.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $10 off and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The price has dropped to $12.99 before and $6.49 after coupon. Buy Now
