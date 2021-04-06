That's $8 off and a great price for individual hand towels. Buy Now at Macy's
- Choose store pickup to dodged the $10.95 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $25 or more.
- Available in several colors (Blue pictured).
- measures 16" x 26"
Expires 4/12/2021
That's the best price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Macy's
- Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping fee.
- measures 25" x 50"
That's 50% off the list price. Buy Now at Target
- In Navy/Green.
- Opt for pickup to save $6 on shipping, or get free shipping with orders over $35.
- 100% cotton
- measures 72" L x 36" W
It's $46 under list price. Buy Now at Home Depot
- Set includes: 6 bath towels, 4 hand towels, and 8 wash cloths
- 30" x 54" bath towel, 16" x 28" hand towel, 13" x 13" wash cloth
- Quick drying, with stitched loops for easy hanging at home or gym
- Model: 91302ABHWD18
That's at least $5 off, $1 to $3 under our March mention, and the second-best price we've seen in each size. Shop Now at Macy's
- 13" x 13" Washcloth for $2.79 ($5 off)
- 16" x 26" Hand Towel for $3.79 ($8 off)
- 30" x 54" Bath Towel for $5.79 ($12 off)
That includes sandals starting from $15, slippers from $18, sneakers from $20, boots from $20, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge; orders over $25 ship for free.
- Pictured are the Weatherproof Vintage Men's Brendan Hiking Boots for $19.99 (low by $22).
Save $2 over Kohl's price. Buy Now at Macy's
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge; orders over $25 ship for free.
- two L-shape sections
- Model: 85037
That's a $10 savings. Buy Now at Macy's
- Available in Black, White, or Blue
- Orders over $25 ship free; otherwise, opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge.
Save on a huge 33,000 items, including towels starting from a buck, kitchenware from $2, women's t-shirts from $6, men's shirts from $15, men's sneakers from $20, and more. Shop Now at Macy's
- Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $10.95 shipping charge; orders over $25 ship for free.
