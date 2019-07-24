New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Mainstays Wesley Creek 2-Seat Outdoor Sling Seat Glider
$72 $114
free shipping

Walmart offers the Mainstays Wesley Creek 2-Seat Outdoor Sling Seat Glider in Tan for $72.31 with free shipping. That's $18 under our mention from a month ago, $42 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now

Features
  • measures 34" x 46" x 35"
  • all-weather sling fabric is waterproof and UV-treated to prevent fading
  • 500-lb. weight capacity
