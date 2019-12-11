Open Offer in New Tab
Share
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Mainstays Vinyl and Mesh Task Chair
$24 $54
pickup at Walmart

That's $11 under our October mention, $30 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • in Blue/Black
  • padded seat w/ mesh seat back
  • 5 caster wheels
  • 1-touch pneumatic height adjustment
↑ less
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 12 hr ago
    Verified 2 hr ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Office Chairs Walmart Mainstays
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register
1 comment
Skullooter
Doesn't come with arms.
4 hr 7 min ago