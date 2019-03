Walmart offers the Mainstays Twin/Twin XL Micro Fleece Value Blanket in several colors (Gray pictured) for. Opt for in-storeto dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's tied with last month's mention and the lowest price we could find by $8. It measures 66" x 90".Also available is the Mainstays Full/Queen Micro Fleece Value Blanket in several colors forvia in-store. That's also tied with last month's mention and the best deal we could find by $8. It measures 90" x 90".