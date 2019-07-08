New
Walmart · 32 mins ago
$8 $30
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the Mainstays Ultra Collapsible Collapsible Storage Ottoman in Tan Faux Suede for $8.33. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $2 under our May mention and is the lowest price we've ever seen. (It's the best deal now by $14.) Buy Now
Walmart · 6 hrs ago
Mainstays No-Tool Assembly End Table 2-Pack
$10 $20
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the Mainstays No-Tool Assembly End Table 2-Pack in Grey or White for $9.78. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $10 off list and a great price for two of these. Buy Now
Features
- both measure 16.5" x 15.7" x 15.6"
Walmart · 1 wk ago
Mainstays Emery 4-Drawer Dresser
$68
free pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the Mainstays Emery 4-Drawer Dresser in several colors (Canyon Walnut pictured) for $69.99. Opt for in-store pickup and it drops to $67.81. That's tied with our March mention and the lowest price we could find by $11. Buy Now
Features
- Composite wood
- Measures about 28" x 16" x 40"
Walmart · 1 wk ago
Mainstays Storage Cabinet
$60 $90
free shipping
Walmart offers the Mainstays Storage Cabinet in several colors (White Stipple pictured) for $59.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention, $30 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- measures approximately 21" x 15" x 60"
- four doors, two adjustable shelves, and one fixed shelf
Walmart · 5 days ago
Mainstays No-Tools Assembly 8-Cube Shelving Storage Unit
$23
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the Mainstays No-Tools Assembly 8-Cube Shelving Storage Unit in Gray or Red for $24.88. Choose in-store pickup to drop that to $22.94. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we could find now by $18. Buy Now
Features
- It measures about 30" x 16" x 56"
- Model: MS16-D4-1009-10
Amazon · 4 days ago
Zinus Mattresses and Beds at Amazon
Up to 65% off
free shipping
Amazon takes up to 65% off a selection of Zinus mattresses, toppers, bed frames, and beds. (Prices are as marked.) Plus, Amazon Prime members bag free shipping. (Non-members get free shipping on orders of $25 or more, so most items in the sale qualify for free shipping.) Buy Now
Amazon · 4 hrs ago
Zinus Cynthia 14" MyEuro SmartBase Platform Bed Frame
$47 $83
free shipping
Amazon offers the Zinus Cynthia 14" MyEuro SmartBase Platform Bed Frame for $47.26 with free shipping. That's $5 under our mention from nearly two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $35. Buy Now
Features
- replaces both the frame and box spring
- 14 wooden slats, center support bar and seven foldable legs
- measures 54" x 75" x 14"
- Model: OLB-MESB-F
1 mo ago
Tomorrow Sleep Spring Sale
50% off sitewide
free shipping
Save on memory foam and hybrid mattresses
Tomorrow Sleep takes 50% off sitewide for its Spring Sale. (The discount applies at checkout.) Free shipping applies.
Macy's · 1 mo ago
Blush & Brass Marlen Full Headboard
$71 $339
$11 shipping
Macy's offers the Blush & Brass Marlen Full Headboard in Dark Grey (pictured) or Greyish Beige for $79 plus $10.95 for shipping. That's $260 off and the best price we could find.
Update: It's now $71. Buy Now
Features
- 5-level adjustable wood post attaching the headboard
- 2-level adjustable wood post attaching the bed frame
- It measures about 56" x 3" x 25"
Walmart · 5 hrs ago
Walabot DIY In-Wall Imager for Android
$68 $75
free shipping
Walmart offers the Walabot DIY In-Wall Imager for Android for $67.50 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $2, although we saw this for $12 less in December. Buy Now
Features
- Provides a real-time visual image behind concrete and drywall walls
- Detects metal and wooden studs, pipes, PVC, wires, and movement
- Compatible with devices running Android 5.0 and above with USB OTG
- Model: DY20BCGL02
Walmart · 2 days ago
Clearance HDTVs at Walmart
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping Shop Now
Walmart · 1 day ago
3M Filtrete Allergen Defense HVAC Filter 3-Pack
$16 $27
pickup at Walmart
Walmart continues to offer the 3M Filtrete Allergen Defense HVAC Filter 3-Pack for $15.88. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $11 off and tied with last week's mention as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- 800 MPR
- last up to three months
- select sizes from 12" x 24" x 1" to 20" x 30" x 1"
- Model: 821-3PK-BFG
Walmart · 1 mo ago
TPRC by Traveler's Club 17" Rolling Under-Seater Suitcase with USB Port
$25 $35
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the TPRC by Traveler's Club 17" Rolling Under-Seater Suitcase with USB Port in Purple for $24.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $10 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- portable power bank not included
Features
- measures 17" x 12.25" x 7.5"
- telescoping handle
- in-line skate wheels
- removable Flex-File system
Walmart · 1 mo ago
Mainstays Wood Adirondack Chair
$66
free shipping
Walmart offers the Mainstays Wood Adirondack Chair in several colors (Natural pictured) for $65.97 with free shipping. That's a buck under our mention from a week ago and the lowest price we could find now by $17. Buy Now
Features
- Contoured back
- 250-lb. max capacity
- solid wood construction
Walmart · 1 wk ago
Mainstays Savvi 10' x 10' Gazebo
$129 $190
free shipping
Walmart offers the Mainstays Savvi 10' x 10' Gazebo in Beige for $129.38 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $24. Buy Now
Features
- built-in top vent
- stands 103" tall
- steel frame
- Model: GAZ-201490
Walmart · 1 wk ago
Mainstays 71" Floor Lamp
$8 $9
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the Mainstays 71" Floor Lamp in Black or Silver for $7.67. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now
Features
- 3 brightness settings
- Model: JK-1559BK
Walmart · 1 wk ago
Mainstays Leaning Ladder 5-Shelf Bookcase
$34 $49
free s&h w/$35
Walmart offers the Mainstays Leaning Ladder 5-Shelf Bookcase in Espresso for $33.97. Pad your order over $35 to qualify for free shipping; otherwise, shipping adds $5.99. (Free in-store pickup is also available.) That's $15 off and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Features
- measures 70" x 13" x 23.5"
- 45-lb. weight capacity per shelf
- Model: MS12-021-006-02
