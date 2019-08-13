- Create an Account or Login
Walmart offers the Mainstays TV Stand (for TVs up to 42") in Espresso for $38.90 with free shipping. That's $20 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Mainstays Sumpter Park Collection TV Stand for TVs up to 42" in Black Oak for $44.86 with free shipping. That's $4 under our April mention, $25 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Mainstays Logan TV Stand (for TVs up to 47") in Black for $69 with free shipping. That's $20 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Techni Mobili 58" Durbin TV Stand (for TVs up to 75") in Grey Wood for $105 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Kings Brand Furniture TV Stand in Chrome/Black for $122.12 with free shipping. That's $19 under our June mention and the lowest price we could find today by $34, although most charge $170 or more. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Walker Edison TV Stand (for TVs up to 75") in White Wash for $139 with free shipping. That is a buck under our April mention and is the best price we've seen for a TV stand of this size. (It's the lowest price we could find in any color today by at least $101.) Buy Now
Walmart offers the Better Homes and Gardens Steele Open TV Stand for TVs up to 55" in Espresso for $60.86 with free shipping. That's $28 under our April mention and the lowest price we could find today by $15. Buy Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart offers the BIC Gelocity Original Retractable Gel Pen 24-Pack in Black for $13.94. Redeem this mail-in rebate to cut that to $0. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $14. Shop Now
Walmart takes up to 70% off select socks and underwear. Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Hanes, Fruit of the Loom, Gildan, Playtex, and more Shop Now
Walmart offers the Mainstays 10x8-Foot Spring Branch Patio Awning for $149.99 with free shipping. That's $69 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Mainstays Logan Writing Desk in Espresso for $34.99. Pad your order over $35 to bag free shipping; otherwise, shipping adds $5.99. Excluding padding, that's $24 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Mainstays 65" 3-Position Tufted Futon in Blue for $85.50 with free shipping. That's $14 under our March mention, $84 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Mainstays Storage Cabinet in several colors (Northfield Alder pictured) for $59.99 with free shipping. That's $30 off and tied with our mention from a month ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
