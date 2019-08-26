Personalize your DealNews Experience
Walmart offers the Mainstays Stripe Bed in A Bag Bedding Set in Blue or Red for $29.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $16. Buy Now
Walmart discounts the Mainstays Minimal Upholstered Tufted Rounded Headboard in Blue or Beige from $38.99 with free shipping in the sizes listed below. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago, at least $30 off list, and lowest prices by size we've seen for any upholstered headboards. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Mainstays Maxton Ultra Soft Pinsonic King Quilt Set in White for $25.02. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's $20 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Mainstays Microfiber Basics Sheet Set in several colors with prices starting at $6.07. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's list price, but a great deal for a sheet set. The deals:
Walmart discounts the Mainstays 1.375" Memory Foam Mattress Topper in various sizes, as listed below. Opt for in-store pickup (where available) to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's a savings of as much as $22 and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Casofu via Amazon offers the Casofu 71" Round Tortilla Blanket in several colors (Burrito-a pictured) with prices starting at $22.32. Coupon code "GTD9VZEB" drops the starting price to $13.39. With free shipping for Prime members, that's at least $9 off and the lowest price we could find.
Update: Prices now start at $9.97 after coupon. Shop Now
Kohl's offers the The Big One Supersoft Plush Throw in Blue Plaid for $7.99. Coupon code "HEATWAVE" cuts that to $6.79. With $8.95 for shipping, that's $33 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Sweet Home Collection 6-Piece 1,500-Thread Count Queen Sheet Set in Gray for $19.98 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $7, although we saw it for a buck less last week.
Update: The price has dropped to $17.99. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Zinus 1.5" Green Tea Memory Foam Mattress Topper in several sizes from from $20.39, as listed below. Plus, Prime members receive free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Ice Genie Space Saving As Seen on TV Ice Cube Maker for $9.94. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $5 under our January mention and the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Rain-X Weatherbeater Windshield Wiper Blade in several sizes with prices starting at $6. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. Excepting the mention below, that's the lowest price we could find by about $3. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Mainstays Front Loading Stackable Large Laundry Hamper with Lid in several colors (Red pictured) for $7.30. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's $7 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Mainstays Front Loading Stackable Small Laundry Hamper with Lid 2-Pack in several colors (Gray pictured) for $9.50. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's $9 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Mainstays 72'' Combo Floor Lamp in several colors (Black pictured) for $11.44. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by about $11. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Mainstays Logan Writing Desk in Espresso for $34.99. Pad your order over $35 to bag free shipping; otherwise, shipping adds $5.99. Excluding padding, that's $24 off and tied with our mention from ten days ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
