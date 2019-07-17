Walmart offers the Mainstays Storage Cabinet in several colors (White Stipple pictured) for $59.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $12 today. Buy Now
- measures approximately 21" x 15" x 60"
- four doors, two adjustable shelves, and one fixed shelf
-
Published 45 min ago
-
Popularity: 5/5
Walmart offers the Mainstays Emery 4-Drawer Dresser in several colors (Canyon Walnut pictured) for $69.99. Opt for in-store pickup and it drops to $67.81. That's tied with our March mention and the lowest price we could find by $11. Buy Now
- Composite wood
- Measures about 28" x 16" x 40"
Walmart offers the Mainstays No-Tools Assembly 8-Cube Shelving Storage Unit in Gray or Red for $24.88. Choose in-store pickup to drop that to $22.94. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we could find now by $18. Buy Now
- It measures about 30" x 16" x 56"
- Model: MS16-D4-1009-10
Walmart offers the Mainstays Leaning Ladder 5-Shelf Bookcase in Espresso for $33.97. Pad your order over $35 to qualify for free shipping; otherwise, shipping adds $5.99. (Free in-store pickup is also available.) That's $15 off and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
- measures 70" x 13" x 23.5"
- 45-lb. weight capacity per shelf
- Model: MS12-021-006-02
Walmart offers the Mainstays Recliner in Brown for $199 with free shipping. That's 10 under last month's mention in another color, $60 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- Pocketed comfort coils
- Fingertip-actuated recline control.
Amazon continues to take an extra 15% off its Amazon brand furniture via coupon code "PB15". Plus, all orders bag free shipping. Shop Now
Home Depot takes up to 40% off select home furniture. Choose free in-store pickup where available, although some items receive free shipping. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Now
Amazon takes up to 65% off a selection of Zinus mattresses, toppers, bed frames, and beds. (Prices are as marked.) Plus, Amazon Prime members bag free shipping. (Non-members get free shipping on orders of $25 or more, so most items in the sale qualify for free shipping.) Shop Now
Amazon continues to offer the Zinus 10" Memory Foam Green Tea Full Mattress for $169.40 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $59. Buy Now
- 2.5" memory foam
- 2" pressure-relieving comfort foam
- 5.5" airflow high-density base support foam
Walmart discounts a selection of electronics, home items, toys, outdoor equipment, and apparel during its Big Save Sale. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge, or get free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Lord & Taylor via Walmart takes up to 79% off select men's premium brand apparel. Shipping adds $7.95. Discounted brands include Jack & Jones, Calvin Klein, Black Brown, Lucky Brand, Nautica, and Perry Ellis. Sizes and stock may be limited. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Nine Stars Touchless 13.2-Gallon Trash Can in Grey or Black for $35 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $15. Buy Now
- Amazon charges the same.
- motion sensor
- ring liner
- three C batteries required (not included)
- Model: DZT-50-9
Walmart offers the Mainstays Wood Adirondack Chair in several colors (Natural pictured) for $65.97 with free shipping. That's a buck under our mention from a week ago and the lowest price we could find now by $17. Buy Now
- Contoured back
- 250-lb. max capacity
- solid wood construction
Walmart offers the Mainstays Savvi 10' x 10' Gazebo in Beige for $129.38 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $24.
Update: The price has increased to $134, but drops to $129.96 if you opt for in-store pickup. Buy Now
- built-in top vent
- stands 103" tall
- steel frame
- Model: GAZ-201490
Walmart offers the Mainstays Outdoor Double Rocking Chair for $74.99 with free shipping. That's $44 off list and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
- 550-lb. capacity
- solid hardwood
- Model: TM013750
Walmart offers the Mainstays 71" Floor Lamp in Black or Silver for $7.67. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now
- 3 brightness settings
- Model: JK-1559BK
