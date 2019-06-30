New
Walmart offers the Mainstays Storage Cabinet in several colors (White Stipple pictured) for $59.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention, $30 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- measures approximately 21" x 15" x 60"
- four doors, two adjustable shelves, and one fixed shelf
Details
Walmart · 3 days ago
Mainstays Leaning Ladder 5-Shelf Bookcase
$34 $49
free s&h w/$35
Walmart offers the Mainstays Leaning Ladder 5-Shelf Bookcase in Espresso for $33.97. Pad your order over $35 to qualify for free shipping; otherwise, shipping adds $5.99. (Free in-store pickup is also available.) That's $15 off and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Features
- measures 70" x 13" x 23.5"
- 45-lb. weight capacity per shelf
- Model: MS12-021-006-02
Walmart · 1 wk ago
Mainstays Modern Elegance Fulton Sofa Bed
$159 $249
free shipping
Walmart offers the Mainstays Modern Elegance Fulton Sofa Bed in several colors for $159 with free shipping. That's $90 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- measures 34.4" x 72.4" x 28.3"
Walmart · 4 wks ago
Mainstays Recliner
$199 $259
free shipping
Walmart offers the Mainstays Recliner in Brown for $199 with free shipping. That's 10 under last month's mention in another color, $60 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- Pocketed comfort coils
- Fingertip-actuated recline control.
Home Depot · 1 mo ago
Sectional Sofas at Home Depot: Up to 30% off
up to 30% off
Home Depot takes up to 30% off a selection of sectional sofas. Shipping starts at $55, although select items qualify for free shipping. (In-store pickup may also be available.) Shop Now
JCPenney · 18 hrs ago
Outdoor Oasis Santa Rosa 4-Piece Patio Set
$273 $1,300
$15 scheduled delivery
JCPenney offers the Outdoor Oasis Santa Rosa 4-Piece Patio Set for $389.99. Coupon code "BLAC43" cuts that to $272.99. With $15 for scheduled delivery, that's $1,027 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- steel frames
- poly-foam filling
- 2 chairs measuring 31.7" x 26.6" x 33.5" each
- loveseat measuring 30.3" x 31.9" x 49"
- table measuring 18.12" x 24.03" x 39.99"
1 mo ago
Tomorrow Sleep Spring Sale
50% off sitewide
free shipping
Save on memory foam and hybrid mattresses
Tomorrow Sleep takes 50% off sitewide for its Spring Sale. (The discount applies at checkout.) Free shipping applies.
World Market · 3 wks ago
World Market Indoor Furniture Clearance
Up to 60% off + 10% off
pickup at World Market
Save on chairs, sofas, desks, tables, and more
World Market takes up to 60% off clearance indoor furniture. Plus coupon code "SAVEBIG10" cuts an extra 10% off. Choose in-store pickup where available to avoid the shipping fees, which start at $8.95. A couple of best bets, with prices after coupon:
- World Market Metal Top Wyatt Pub Table for $161.99 ($288 off)
- World Market Caitlin Sectional Sofa with Chaise for $539.99 (pictured, $460 off)
Walmart · 2 days ago
Clearance HDTVs at Walmart
free shipping
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart · 3 wks ago
FiberEdge Solar LED Lighted Landscape Edging
$40 $50
free shipping
Walmart offers the FiberEdge Solar LED Lighted Landscape Edging for $39.79 with free shipping. That's tied with our March mention and the lowest price we could find now by $11. Buy Now
Features
- measures 5" x 20-feet
- includes lights, stakes, and a solar panel
Walmart · 3 wks ago
TPRC by Traveler's Club 17" Rolling Under-Seater Suitcase with USB Port
$25 $35
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the TPRC by Traveler's Club 17" Rolling Under-Seater Suitcase with USB Port in Purple for $24.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $10 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- portable power bank not included
Features
- measures 17" x 12.25" x 7.5"
- telescoping handle
- in-line skate wheels
- removable Flex-File system
Walmart · 1 mo ago
180 Arm & Hammer Disposable Waste Bag Refills
$8 $15
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the Arm & Hammer Disposable Waste Bag Refills 180-Pack in Blue for $8.23. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's tied with our mention from ten days ago and the lowest price we could find now by $3. Buy Now
Features
- They fit standard size dispensers
Walmart · 6 days ago
Mainstays Collinsport 9-Foot Cantilever Umbrella
$50 $90
free shipping
Walmart offers the Mainstays Collinsport 9-Foot Cantilevered Umbrella in several colors (Blue pictured) for $49.99 with free shipping. That's $40 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- UV-resistant polyester canopy
- powder-coated steam frame and pole
Walmart · 1 mo ago
Mainstays Wood Adirondack Chair
$66
free shipping
Walmart offers the Mainstays Wood Adirondack Chair in several colors (Natural pictured) for $65.97 with free shipping. That's a buck under our mention from a week ago and the lowest price we could find now by $17. Buy Now
Features
- Contoured back
- 250-lb. max capacity
- solid wood construction
Walmart · 1 day ago
Mainstays Savvi 10' x 10' Gazebo
$129 $190
free shipping
Walmart offers the Mainstays Savvi 10' x 10' Gazebo in Beige for $129.38 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $24. Buy Now
Features
- built-in top vent
- stands 103" tall
- steel frame
- Model: GAZ-201490
Walmart · 2 days ago
Mainstays 71" Floor Lamp
$8 $9
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the Mainstays 71" Floor Lamp in Black or Silver for $7.67. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now
Features
- 3 brightness settings
- Model: JK-1559BK
