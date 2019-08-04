New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Mainstays Springview Hills Resin Outdoor Adirondack Bench
$57 $159
free shipping

Walmart offers the Mainstays Springview Hills Resin Outdoor Adirondack Bench for $56.69 with free shipping. That's $102 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now

Features
  • measures 32.68" x 50.2" x 37.4"
  • rust-resistant ,powder-coated steel frame
  • weight capacity up to 500-lbs.
  • Model: MS18-301-104-06
