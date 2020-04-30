Personalize your DealNews Experience
Save up to $19 off area rugs and runners. Shop Now at Walmart
Create your own paradise with some new patio furniture, rugs, decor, lighting, and more. Shop Now at World Market
It's $53 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
The 4x6' is $34.55, which is $45 off. The 5x7' is $43.19, which is $67 off. All around these are solid prices from a name retailer, and offer a great value for replacing highly trafficked or outdoor rugs. Buy Now at Kohl's
There are a wide variety of sizes and styles that will suit all kinds of homes (and budgets.) Shop Now at Wayfair
Take this opportunity to pick up DIY essentials at great prices. Shop Now at Walmart
Cycling socks start at $7, bottles at $10, helmets at $19, cyling jerseys at $24, kids' bikes at $95, and adult bikes at $720. Shop Now at REI
Games and puzzles start at $4, learning toys at $5, and building toy sets at $8. Shop Now at Walmart
Make the most of this lockdown, get some projects done around the house; save on tools, heaters, hot tubs, air purifiers, generators, and more. Shop Now at Walmart
That's the best price we could find by $10. Buy Now at Walmart
That's $31 off list price. Buy Now at Walmart
That's the lowest price we could find by $23. Buy Now at Walmart
Looking for a less conspicuous place (or at least somewhere other than the kitchen table) for your kids to have "class"? Or maybe you need a portable surface for all the crafting projects you have gotten into to beat the quarantine blues? This foldable table is just the ticket! Plus it is $8 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
