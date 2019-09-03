New
Walmart · 41 mins ago
Mainstays Seaton Creek Steel Raised Planter on Stand
$29 $66
free shipping w/ $35

Walmart offers the Mainstays Seaton Creek Steel Raised Planter on Stand in Blue for $29.22. Pad your order over $35 to get free shipping; otherwise, shipping adds $5.99. Excluding padding, that's $37 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now

Features
  • measures 28.2" x 11.7" x 27.5"
  • steel frame with galvanized metal insert
  • lower shelf
  • Model: ZS195037
