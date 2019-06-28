New
Walmart · 38 mins ago
$129 $190
free shipping
Walmart offers the Mainstays Savvi 10' x 10' Gazebo in Beige for $129.38 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $24. Buy Now
Features
- built-in top vent
- stands 103" tall
- steel frame
- Model: GAZ-201490
Details
Walmart · 5 days ago
Mainstays Collinsport 9-Foot Cantilever Umbrella
$50 $90
free shipping
Walmart offers the Mainstays Collinsport 9-Foot Cantilevered Umbrella in several colors (Blue pictured) for $49.99 with free shipping. That's $40 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- UV-resistant polyester canopy
- powder-coated steam frame and pole
Walmart · 1 mo ago
Mainstays Wood Adirondack Chair
$66
free shipping
Walmart offers the Mainstays Wood Adirondack Chair in several colors (Natural pictured) for $65.97 with free shipping. That's a buck under our mention from a week ago and the lowest price we could find now by $17. Buy Now
Features
- Contoured back
- 250-lb. max capacity
- solid wood construction
Walmart · 1 mo ago
Mainstays Lawson Ridge Umbrella Base
$25 $50
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the Mainstays Lawson Ridge Umbrella Base in Black or Brown for $24.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's a savings of $25 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- powder-coated steel frame
- measures 13.97" x 13.97" x 13.38"
- Model: MS12-092-018-18
Walmart · 4 wks ago
Mainstays 6-Foot Bi-Fold Plastic Folding Table
$35
free pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the Mainstays 6-Foot Bi-Fold Plastic Folding Table in several colors (Black pictured) for $34.88. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $14. Buy Now
Tips
- orders of $35 or more bag free shipping
Features
- measures 72" x 30" x 29"
Walmart · 3 days ago
Better Homes and Gardens Sawyer Cove Gazebo
$325 $450
free shipping
Walmart offers the Better Homes and Gardens Sawyer Cove Outdoor Gazebo for $324.91 with free shipping. That's $125 off list, $36 under last year's price, and the best we've seen. Buy Now
Features
- It covers a 10-foot by 12-foot area
Walmart · 4 days ago
BH&G Bennett 42" Rectangular Propane Gas Fire Pit
$200
free shipping
Walmart offers the Better Homes and Gardens Bennett 42" Rectangular Propane Gas Fire Pit in Wood for $199.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $70. Buy Now
Features
- powder-coated steel finish
- matching hideaway tank cover
- push-button spark ignition
- Model: BH18-093-999-02
Amazon · 1 wk ago
Hopkins 2x4basics Any Size Chair / Bench Kit
$36 $49
free shipping
Amazon offers the Hopkins 2x4basics AnySize Chair / Bench Kit in Sand for $35.97 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and the best deal we've seen. (It's the lowest price now by a buck, although most stores charge $50 or more.) Buy Now
Tips
- Home Depot charges the same price via in-store pickup
Features
- makes any size chair or bench you desire
- two bench end supports
Wayfair · 1 wk ago
Wrought Studio Farrish 4-Piece Rattan Patio Sectional Set
$589 $1,150
free shipping
Wayfair offers the Wrought Studio Farrish 4-Piece Rattan Sectional Set in Chocolate for $588.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $11. Buy Now
Features
- Includes 2 loveseats, one corner seat, one table, and cushions
- polyester upholstery
Walmart · 9 hrs ago
Clearance HDTVs at Walmart
free shipping
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart · 3 wks ago
FiberEdge Solar LED Lighted Landscape Edging
$40 $50
free shipping
Walmart offers the FiberEdge Solar LED Lighted Landscape Edging for $39.79 with free shipping. That's tied with our March mention and the lowest price we could find now by $11. Buy Now
Features
- measures 5" x 20-feet
- includes lights, stakes, and a solar panel
Walmart · 3 wks ago
TPRC by Traveler's Club 17" Rolling Under-Seater Suitcase with USB Port
$25 $35
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the TPRC by Traveler's Club 17" Rolling Under-Seater Suitcase with USB Port in Purple for $24.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $10 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Tips
- portable power bank not included
Features
- measures 17" x 12.25" x 7.5"
- telescoping handle
- in-line skate wheels
- removable Flex-File system
Walmart · 1 mo ago
180 Arm & Hammer Disposable Waste Bag Refills
$8 $15
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the Arm & Hammer Disposable Waste Bag Refills 180-Pack in Blue for $8.23. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's tied with our mention from ten days ago and the lowest price we could find now by $3. Buy Now
Features
- They fit standard size dispensers
Walmart · 6 days ago
Mainstays Storage Cabinet
$60 $90
free shipping
Walmart offers the Mainstays Storage Cabinet in several colors (White Stipple pictured) for $59.99 with free shipping. That's $5 under our April mention, $30 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- measures approximately 21" x 15" x 60"
- four doors, two adjustable shelves, and one fixed shelf
Walmart · 20 hrs ago
Mainstays 71" Floor Lamp
$8 $9
pickup at Walmart
Walmart offers the Mainstays 71" Floor Lamp in Black or Silver for $7.67. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $10. Buy Now
Features
- 3 brightness settings
- Model: JK-1559BK
Walmart · 2 days ago
Mainstays Leaning Ladder 5-Shelf Bookcase
$34 $49
free s&h w/$35
Walmart offers the Mainstays Leaning Ladder 5-Shelf Bookcase in Espresso for $33.97. Pad your order over $35 to qualify for free shipping; otherwise, shipping adds $5.99. (Free in-store pickup is also available.) That's $15 off and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Features
- measures 70" x 13" x 23.5"
- 45-lb. weight capacity per shelf
- Model: MS12-021-006-02
Walmart · 6 days ago
Mainstays Modern Elegance Fulton Sofa Bed
$159 $249
free shipping
Walmart offers the Mainstays Modern Elegance Fulton Sofa Bed in several colors for $159 with free shipping. That's $90 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
- measures 34.4" x 72.4" x 28.3"
