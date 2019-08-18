Personalize your DealNews Experience
Walmart offers the Mainstays Removable Liner Hamper 2-Pack in several colors (Aqua Ocean pictured) for $9.97. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's $10 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Mainstays Front Loading Stackable Large Laundry Hamper with Lid in several colors (Red pictured) for $7.30. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's $7 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Mainstays Front Loading Stackable Small Laundry Hamper with Lid 2-Pack in several colors (Gray pictured) for $9.50. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's $9 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Mainstays Round Collapsible Succulent Canvas Hamper for $5.56. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's $6 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Persil Liquid Laundry Soap 75-oz. 2-Pack for $17.99. But check this! You can add three of those 2-packs via Subscribe & Save for $36.27. (The price drops at final checkout.) With free shipping, that's $12 less than what you'd pay for this quantity at a local store. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Minky 98-Foot Outdoor Retractable Clothesline for $17.53 with free shipping for Prime members. That's tied with last week's mention and is the lowest price we could find by $6.
Update: The price has increased to $18.06. Buy Now
MegaV+ via Amazon offers the Drynatural Retractable Clothesline for $14.99. Coupon code "UWF38ONY" drops the price to $6. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $9 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Downy Unstopables In-Wash Scent Booster 20.1-oz. Bottle in Fresh for $11.97. Clip the $3 off coupon on the product page and order via Subscribe & Save to cut it to $8.37. With free shipping for Prime members, that's tied with our mention from three weeks ago and around $4 under what you could expect to pay in local stores. Buy Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart offers the BIC Gelocity Original Retractable Gel Pen 24-Pack in Black for $13.94. Redeem this mail-in rebate to cut that to $0. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $14. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Hyper Men's 26" E-ride Electric Hybrid Mountain Bike for $598 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago, $400 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Mainstays 5 Quart/1.25 Gallon Clear Shoe Box Storage 20-Pack for $12.50. Opt for in-store pickup (where available) to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's $13 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Mainstays 10x8-Foot Spring Branch Patio Awning for $149.99 with free shipping. That's $69 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Mainstays Lift-Top Coffee Table in Espresso for $60 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we could find now by $10. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Mainstays Logan Writing Desk in Espresso for $34.99. Pad your order over $35 to bag free shipping; otherwise, shipping adds $5.99. Excluding padding, that's $24 off and tied with our mention from ten days ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
