Amazon offers the Downy Unstopables In-Wash Scent Booster 20.1-oz. Bottle in Fresh for $11.97. Clip the $3 off coupon on the product page and order via Subscribe & Save to cut it to $8.37. With free shipping for Prime members, that's tied with our mention from three weeks ago and around $4 under what you could expect to pay in local stores. Buy Now