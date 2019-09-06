Personalize your DealNews Experience
That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and the best price we could find by $77. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Mainstays Large Microsuede Saucer Chair in several colors (Black pictured) for $29.97. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the best price we could find by $11. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Coaster Home Leather Rocking Chair in Tobacco/Dark Brown for $172.38 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $68. Buy Now
Sam's Club offers its members the Abbyson Living Winston Leather Gel Reclining Sofa, Loveseat, and Chair Set in Cognac for $1,699 with free white glove delivery. (Non-members pay a $169.90 surcharge, so it's better to buy a 1-year membership for $45.) That's the lowest price we could find by $275. Shop Now
That's the lowest price we could find by $143, although most vendors charge over $650. Buy Now
Oways via Amazon offers their Oways Rocking Massage Chair for $359.89. Coupon code "ERM7MMTB" drops the price to $244.73. With free shipping, that's $115 off and the best deal we could find. Buy Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
That's the lowest price we could find by $10 and the best price we've ever seen. Buy Now
Walmart takes up to 35% off a selection of kitchen appliances, patio furniture, tools and more during its DIY and Done Event. Opt for in-store pickup, where available, to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. (Otherwise, orders of $35 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
Lord & Taylor via Walmart takes up to 83% off select men's premium brand apparel. Shipping adds $7.95. Discounted brands include Jack & Jones, Calvin Klein, Black Brown, Lucky Brand, Nautica, Perry Ellis, Timberland, and more. Sizes and stock may be limited. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Mainstays Front Loading Stackable Small Laundry Hamper with Lid 2-Pack in several colors (Gray pictured) for $9.50. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's $9 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Mainstays 72'' Combo Floor Lamp in several colors (Black pictured) for $11.44. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by about $11. Buy Now
That's the lowest price we could find by $4 for a similar item elsewhere. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Mainstays Logan Writing Desk in Espresso for $34.99. Pad your order over $35 to bag free shipping; otherwise, shipping adds $5.99. Excluding padding, that's $24 off and tied with our mention from ten days ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
