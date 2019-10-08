Personalize your DealNews Experience
That's $10 under our mention from April and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
Amazon offers the Coaster Home Leather Rocking Chair in Tobacco/Dark Brown for $172.38 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $68. Buy Now at Amazon
Assuming you'll use the points, that's the lowest price we could find by $16. Buy Now at Rakuten
That's the lowest price we could find by $451, although we saw it for $150 less in March. Buy Now at Sam's Club
That's $1,000 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Sam's Club
Save on brands like LG, Samsung, Sony, Vizio, and more.
Update: Prices now start at $89.99. Shop Now at Walmart
That's the lowest price we could find by $48. Buy Now at Walmart
That's the best price we could find by $18. Buy Now at Walmart
That's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Walmart
Walmart offers the Mainstays Logan Writing Desk in Espresso for $34.99. Pad your order over $35 to bag free shipping; otherwise, shipping adds $5.99. Excluding padding, that's $24 off and tied with our mention from ten days ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
It's the best prices we've seen for twin XL, queen, and king sizes. Shop Now at Walmart
That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and the best deal now by $9. Buy Now at Walmart
Walmart offers the Mainstays Emery 4-Drawer Dresser Chest in several colors (Black Oak pictured) for $69.99. Choose in-store pickup to drop the price to $67.81. That's tied with our June mention at $17 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
