Walmart offers the Mainstays Plush Pillowed Recliner Swivel Chair and Ottoman Set in Gray for $63.98 with free shipping. That's a buck under our expired mention from four days ago, $55 off list, and the lowest price we could find. (For further comparison, we saw it in a different color for $6 less a month ago.) Buy Now
Walmart offers the Mainstays Recliner in Brown for $199 with free shipping. That's 10 under last month's mention in another color, $60 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Mainstays Home Theater Recliner Chair in several colors (Black pictured) for $159 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $40. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Intex Pull-Out Chair Inflatable Bed for $27.67. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $20.
Update: The price has increased to $28.89. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Harrison Leather Pushback Recliner in Chocolate or Nutmeg for $549 plus $65 for white glove delivery. That's $250 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Merax Heating Vibrating PU Leather Massage Recliner Chair in Brown for $259 with free shipping. That's $41 under our March mention and the lowest price we could find by $21. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Armen Living Summer Chair in Charcoal for $91.99 with free shipping. That's $145 off and tied with our mention from three weeks ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart discounts a selection of electronics, home items, toys, outdoor equipment, and apparel during its Big Save Event. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge, or get free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart offers this Fruit of the Loom Men's CoolZone Fly Dual Defense Boxer Briefs 10-Pack for $16.46. Choose free in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $14. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Mainstays Storage Cabinet in several colors (White Stipple pictured) for $59.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $12 today. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Mainstays No-Tool Assembly TV Stand for TVs up to 40" in Black Oak for $9.77 plus $5.99 for shipping. That's $20 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Mainstays Highland Knolls 3-Piece Outdoor Bistro Set in Tan for $135 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $34. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Mainstays Wentworth Deluxe Hammock with Stand in Brown for $44.97 with free shipping. That's $20 under our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $8. Buy Now
