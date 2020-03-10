Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Mainstays Parsons 3-Shelf Book Case
$44 $65
That's $21 off and the best deal we could find. Buy Now at Walmart

  • It's available in Dark Chestnut.
Features
  • frame can support up to 66 lbs. on the bottom shelf & 33 lbs. on each upper shelf
  • Model: MS18-D1-1009-02
