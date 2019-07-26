Walmart offers the Mainstays Plush Pillowed Recliner Swivel Chair and Ottoman Set in Gray for $63.98 with free shipping. That's a buck under our expired mention from four days ago, $55 off list, and the lowest price we could find. (For further comparison, we saw it in a different color for $6 less a month ago.)



Update: The price has dropped to $61.55. Buy Now