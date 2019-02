Walmart offers the Mainstays Nightstand in several colors (Espresso pictured) for. Opt for in-storeto avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $5 under our mention from a week ago, an all-time best, and the lowest price we could find by $16. It measures 20.3" x 15.7" x 15.7" and features an open top shelf and bottom cubby.