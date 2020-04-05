Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 17 mins ago
Mainstays Moss Falls 3-Piece Outdoor Sofa-Daybed Set
$385 $499
free shipping

That's $10 under our February mention, $114 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • adjustable sofa and two ottomans
  • sofa has 5 positions and lies completely flat
  • UV-rated fabric to resist fading
  • supports up to 500-lbs.
  • Model: MS18-301-102-05
