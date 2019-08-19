Personalize your DealNews Experience
Walmart offers the Mainstays Morgan Tufted Convertible Modern Euro Futon in Gray Linen for $137 with free shipping. That's $33 under our mention from three weeks ago, $122 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Mainstays 65" 3-Position Tufted Futon in Blue for $85.50 with free shipping. That's $14 under our March mention, $84 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Mainstays Tufted Microfiber Futon in Black for $149.99 with free shipping. That's $49 off and the lowest price we could find, although it was $10 less in February. Buy Now
Costway via Rakuten offers the Costway Folding Lazy Sofa Lounger in White for $95.99. Coupon code "HOME20" cuts that to $76.79. Plus, you'll bag $11.40 in Rakuten Super Points. With free shipping, and thanks to the points, that's the lowest price we could find by $28.
Update: It now includes 76 cent in Rakuten Super Points. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Lifestyle Solutions Harrington Sofa in Grey/Dark Grey for $206.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find today by $28, although most retailers charge $292 or more. Buy Now
Wayfair offers the Zipcode Design Sabine Sleeper Loveseat in several colors for $243.99 with free shipping. That's $46 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
FirstSelection Direct via Amazon offers the Honbay Convertible Sectional Sofa Couch in Dark Grey or Light Grey for $314.99 with free shipping. That's $85 off and tied with last week's mention as a low price for a sectional sofa in general. Buy Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart offers the BIC Gelocity Original Retractable Gel Pen 24-Pack in Black for $13.94. Redeem this mail-in rebate to cut that to $0. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $14. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Sceptre 64.5" 4K Flat LED Ultra HD Television for $389.99 with free shipping. That's $510 off and the lowest price we could find, although we saw this for $10 less over a week ago. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Mainstays Front Loading Stackable Large Laundry Hamper with Lid in several colors (Red pictured) for $7.30. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's $7 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Mainstays 5 Quart/1.25 Gallon Clear Shoe Box Storage 20-Pack for $12.50. Opt for in-store pickup (where available) to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's $13 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Mainstays Front Loading Stackable Small Laundry Hamper with Lid 2-Pack in several colors (Gray pictured) for $9.50. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's $9 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Mainstays 10x8-Foot Spring Branch Patio Awning for $149.99 with free shipping. That's $69 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
