Walmart · 1 hr ago
Mainstays Morgan Tufted Convertible Modern Euro Futon
$137 $259
free shipping

Walmart offers the Mainstays Morgan Tufted Convertible Modern Euro Futon in Gray Linen for $137 with free shipping. That's $33 under our mention from a month ago, $122 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now

  • It's available in two other colors for $5 more
  • measures 71" x 34" x 32"
  • 600-lb. max capacity
  • stainless steel legs
  • Model: 2000429WE
