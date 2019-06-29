New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Walmart discounts the Mainstays Minimal Upholstered Tufted Rounded Headboard in several colors (Beige pictured) from $39.99 with free shipping in the sizes listed below. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago, at least $29 off list, and lowest prices by size we've seen for any upholstered headboards.
- Twin for $39.99 ($29 off)
- Full/Queen for $49.99 ($29 off)
- King/Cal King for $54.99 ($34 off)
- Model: MS-HB2
Published 1 hr ago
Related Offers
Walmart · 2 wks ago
Mainstays Standard Queen Pillowcase 2-Pack
$2
With stocking varying by ZIP code, Walmart offers the Mainstays Standard Queen Pillowcase 2-Pack in Brownstone for $2.47. Choose in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $3 off list and tied with our mention from three weeks ago as the lowest price we could find.
- measures 20” x 32”
Walmart · 1 day ago
Ozark Trail 50 Degrees Queen Bed-in-a-Bag with Pillow
$48 $60
Walmart offers the Ozark Trail 50 Degrees Queen Bed-in-a-Bag with Pillow in Blue for $47.97 with free shipping. That's $12 off list and the lowest price we could find.
- fits queen air mattresses up to 22" thick
- hooded top and extra foot room
- adjustable straps
- includes bed skirt, pillows, and side storage pockets
- Model: HB-BINB
Lux Decor Collection · 1 wk ago
Lux Decor 3-Piece Duvet Cover Set
$18 $40
Lux Decor Collection offers its Lux Decor 3-Piece Duvet Cover Set in several styles (Black/White pictured) for $39.99. Coupon code "DEALNEWSONLY" drops it to $17.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from January as $22 off and the lowest price we could find.
- This merchant sells select Full/Queen styles for slightly less via Amazon.
- Includes a cover and two shams
- Full/Queen or King/California King
Amazon · 4 days ago
Sweet Home Collection 6-Piece 1,500-TC Queen Sheet Set
$19 $31
Amazon offers the Sweet Home Collection 6-Piece 1,500-Thread Count Queen Sheet Set in Gray for $19.98. Clip the on-page coupon to cut that to $18.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's tied with our mention from a month ago and the lowest price we could find by $5.
- includes a flat sheet, a fitted sheet, and 4 standard pillowcases
- 100% fine brushed microfiber polyester
- deep pockets
Amazon · 1 day ago
Intex Inflatable Queen Pull-Out Sofa Bed
$33 $75
Amazon offers the Intex Inflatable Queen Pull-Out Sofa Bed for $33.49 with free shipping. That's $5 under our March mention and the lowest price we could find by $3, although most stores charge $55 or more.
- measures 76" x 87" x 26"
- extra-wide valve openings
- flocked top, sides, and bottom
Walmart · 1 day ago
Clearance HDTVs at Walmart
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping.
Walmart · 5 hrs ago
Mobil 1 Full Synthetic Motor Oil 5-Quart Jug
$11 after rebate
Walmart offers the Mobil 1 Full Synthetic Motor Oil 5-Quart Jug in several varieties for $22.88. This $12 mail-in rebate cuts it to $10.88. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's tied with our mention from a week ago and about $18 less than you'd pay at local auto parts stores after the same rebate.
Walmart · 4 hrs ago
3M Filtrete Allergen Defense HVAC Filter 3-Pack
$16 $27
Walmart continues to offer the 3M Filtrete Allergen Defense HVAC Filter 3-Pack for $15.88. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $11 off list tied with tied with our mention from a month ago as the lowest price we could find.
- 800 MPR
- last up to three months
- select sizes from 12" x 24" x 1" to 20" x 30" x 1"
- Model: 821-3PK-BFG
Walmart · 3 wks ago
FiberEdge Solar LED Lighted Landscape Edging
$40 $50
Walmart offers the FiberEdge Solar LED Lighted Landscape Edging for $39.79 with free shipping. That's tied with our March mention and the lowest price we could find now by $11.
- measures 5" x 20-feet
- includes lights, stakes, and a solar panel
Walmart · 5 days ago
Mainstays Collinsport 9-Foot Cantilever Umbrella
$50 $90
Walmart offers the Mainstays Collinsport 9-Foot Cantilevered Umbrella in several colors (Blue pictured) for $49.99 with free shipping. That's $40 off list and the lowest price we could find.
- UV-resistant polyester canopy
- powder-coated steam frame and pole
Walmart · 1 wk ago
Mainstays Storage Cabinet
$60 $90
Walmart offers the Mainstays Storage Cabinet in several colors (White Stipple pictured) for $59.99 with free shipping. That's $5 under our April mention, $30 off, and the lowest price we could find.
- measures approximately 21" x 15" x 60"
- four doors, two adjustable shelves, and one fixed shelf
Walmart · 1 mo ago
Mainstays Wood Adirondack Chair
$66
Walmart offers the Mainstays Wood Adirondack Chair in several colors (Natural pictured) for $65.97 with free shipping. That's a buck under our mention from a week ago and the lowest price we could find now by $17.
- Contoured back
- 250-lb. max capacity
- solid wood construction
Walmart · 20 hrs ago
Mainstays Savvi 10' x 10' Gazebo
$129 $190
Walmart offers the Mainstays Savvi 10' x 10' Gazebo in Beige for $129.38 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $24.
- built-in top vent
- stands 103" tall
- steel frame
- Model: GAZ-201490
