Walmart discounts the Mainstays Minimal Upholstered Tufted Rounded Headboard in Beige or Blue from $39.99 with free shipping in the sizes listed below. That's a buck under our mention from three weeks ago, at least $30 off list, and lowest prices by size we've seen for any upholstered headboards. Shop Now
Lux Decor Collection offers its Lux Decor 3-Piece Duvet Cover Set in several styles (Black/White pictured) for $39.99. Coupon code "DEALNEWSONLY" drops it to $17.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from January as $22 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Macy's offers the Martha Stewart Collection Essentials Reversible Down Alternative Comforter in several colors for $19.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago (which required in-store pickup), $90 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Deal ends July 28. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Sweet Home Collection 6-Piece 1,500-Thread Count Queen Sheet Set in Gray for $19.98 with free shipping for Prime members. That's the lowest price we could find by $7, although we saw it for a buck less last week.
Update: The price has dropped to $17.99. Buy Now
Home Depot offers the Embossed Striped 4-Piece Performance Bed Sheet Set in several colors (Aqua pictured) with prices starting from $17.41 in the sizes listed below. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's a savings of at least $10 off list and some of the lowest prices we could find. Shop Now
or in-store pickup only and with stock and price varying by ZIP code, Walmart offers the Sharp 58" 4K HDR Flat LED Ultra HD Roku Smart Television for $224. That's $75 under our mention from a week ago, $154 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Walmart discounts a selection of electronics, home items, toys, outdoor equipment, and apparel during its Big Save Event. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge, or get free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Mainstays Baja Futon Sofa Sleeper Bed in several colors (Blue pictured) with prices starting at $208.51. That's $231 off list and the lowest price we've ever seen. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Mainstays No Tools 6-Cube Standard Storage Bookshelf in Navy, Red, or Yellow for $14.99 plus $5.99 for shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Mainstays Adjustable Low Profile Shelves 2-Piece Set in Walnut for $40.97 with free shipping. That's $8 under our mention from last month, $58 off, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Mainstays Wentworth Deluxe Hammock with Stand in Brown for $44.97 with free shipping. That's $20 under our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $8. Buy Now
