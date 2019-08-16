New
Mainstays Minimal Upholstered Tufted Rounded Headboard
$39 $69
Walmart discounts the Mainstays Minimal Upholstered Tufted Rounded Headboard in Blue or Beige from $38.99 with free shipping in the sizes listed below. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago, at least $30 off list, and lowest prices by size we've seen for any upholstered headboards. Buy Now

Features
  • Twin for $38.99 ($30 off)
  • Full/Queen for $48.99 ($30 off)
  • King/Cal King for $54.99 ($34 off)
