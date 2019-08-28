Personalize your DealNews Experience
Walmart offers the Mainstays Memory Foam Tufted Storage Futon in several colors (Grey PU Leather pictured) for $199.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $85. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Mainstays Morgan Tufted Convertible Modern Euro Futon in Gray Linen for $137 with free shipping. That's $33 under our mention from three weeks ago, $122 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Mainstays Tufted Microfiber Futon in Black for $149.99 with free shipping. That's $49 off and the lowest price we could find, although it was $10 less in February. Buy Now
Wayfair continues to offer the Zipcode Design Sabine Sleeper Loveseat in several colors for $240.99 with free shipping. That's $46 off list, tied with last week's mention, and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The price has dropped to $238.99. Buy Now
Wayfair offers the Modern Rustic Interiors Austen Twin Convertible Sleeper Sofa in several colors (Mustard pictured) for $247.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $24 and $49 under our June mention of a very similar couch. (Most stores charge around $297.) Buy Now
Amazon offers the Lucid 8-foot Convertible Foam Sofa for $234.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by about $35. Buy Now
Sam's Club offers its members the Abbyson Living Maxwell Power-Reclining Sofa and Loveseat for $1,499 with free white glove delivery. (Non-members pay a $149.90 surcharge, so it's better to buy a 1-year membership for $45.) That's $588 under the lowest price we could find for a similar set elsewhere. Buy Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Hanes Men's ComfortSoft Tagless V-Neck T-Shirt 9-Pack in White for $9.76. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $3 under our mention from last month, $14 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Rain-X Weatherbeater Windshield Wiper Blade in several sizes with prices starting at $6. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. Excepting the mention below, that's the lowest price we could find by about $3. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Mainstays Front Loading Stackable Large Laundry Hamper with Lid in several colors (Red pictured) for $7.30. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's $7 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Mainstays Front Loading Stackable Small Laundry Hamper with Lid 2-Pack in several colors (Gray pictured) for $9.50. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's $9 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Mainstays 72'' Combo Floor Lamp in several colors (Black pictured) for $11.44. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by about $11. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Mainstays Logan Writing Desk in Espresso for $34.99. Pad your order over $35 to bag free shipping; otherwise, shipping adds $5.99. Excluding padding, that's $24 off and tied with our mention from ten days ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
