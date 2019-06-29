New
Walmart · 47 mins ago
Mainstays Low Profile Shelves 2-Piece Set
$49 $99
free shipping
Walmart offers the Mainstays Adjustable Low Profile Shelves 2-Piece Set in Walnut for $49 with free shipping. That's $50 off and tied with our mention from three weeks ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Features
  • wood laminate construction
  • each compartment supports up to 50 lbs or 135 lbs when put together
  • Model: MS18-D2-1011-03
↑ less
Buy from Walmart
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 47 min ago
  • Popularity: 3/5
All Deals Home Furniture Walmart Mainstays
Popularity: 3/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register