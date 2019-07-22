New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Mainstays Low Profile Shelves 2-Piece Set
$41 $99
free shipping

Walmart offers the Mainstays Adjustable Low Profile Shelves 2-Piece Set in Walnut for $40.97 with free shipping. That's $8 under our mention from last month, $58 off, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now

Features
  • wood laminate construction
  • each compartment supports up to 50 lbs or 135 lbs when put together
  • Model: MS18-D2-1011-03
↑ less
Buy from Walmart
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 1 hr ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
All Deals Home Furniture Walmart Mainstays
Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register