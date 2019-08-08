- Create an Account or Login
Walmart offers the Mainstays Logan Writing Desk in Espresso for $34.99. Pad your order over $35 to bag free shipping; otherwise, shipping adds $5.99. Excluding padding, that's $24 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Furinno Econ Multipurpose Computer Desk with Bin for $30.16 with free shipping. That's $4 under our April mention and the best price we could find today by $11. Buy Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart takes up to 70% off select socks and underwear. Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Hanes, Fruit of the Loom, Gildan, Playtex, and more. Shop Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now Shop Now
Walmart offers this Fruit of the Loom Men's CoolZone Fly Dual Defense Boxer Briefs 10-Pack in Black/Gray Assorted or Blue Assorted for $14.96. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's $2 under last week's mention and the lowest price we could find by $15 today. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Mainstays 10x8-Foot Spring Branch Patio Awning for $149.99 with free shipping. That's $69 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Mainstays 65" 3-Position Tufted Futon in Blue for $85.50 with free shipping. That's $14 under our March mention, $84 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Walmart discounts the Mainstays 14" High Profile Foldable Steel Bed Frame in various sizes, as listed below. With free shipping, that's a savings of up to $45 and the lowest price we could find. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Mainstays Cassel Wicker Two-Seat Canopy Patio Swing for $75.48 with free shipping. That's $67 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
