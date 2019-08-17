New
Walmart · 27 mins ago
Mainstays Logan Writing Desk
$35 $59
free shipping w/$35

Walmart offers the Mainstays Logan Writing Desk in Espresso for $34.99. Pad your order over $35 to bag free shipping; otherwise, shipping adds $5.99. Excluding padding, that's $24 off and tied with our mention from ten days ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now

Features
  • measures 43.6" x 17.5" x 29.1"
  • storage drawer with metal glides
  • finished on all sides
  • Model: 421222
↑ less
Buy from Walmart
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 27 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Desks Walmart Mainstays
Staff Pick
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register