Walmart offers the Mainstays Logan TV Stand (for TVs up to 47") in Black for $69 with free shipping. That's $20 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Mainstays Sumpter Park Collection TV Stand for TVs up to 42" in Black Oak for $44.86 with free shipping. That's $4 under our April mention, $25 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Techni Mobili 58" Durbin TV Stand (for TVs up to 75") in Grey Wood for $105 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $20. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Walker Edison 58" Fireplace TV Stand Console in White Oak for $209.99 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $95. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Kings Brand Furniture TV Stand in Chrome/Black for $122.12 with free shipping. That's $19 under our June mention and the lowest price we could find today by $34, although most charge $170 or more. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Ameriwood Home Carson TV Stand in several colors (Black pictured) for $59 with free shipping. That's $10 under our March mention, $30 off list, and the lowest price we've seen in almost two years. Buy Now
Walmart takes up to 70% off select socks and underwear. Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Hanes, Fruit of the Loom, Gildan, Playtex, and more. Shop Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now Shop Now
Walmart offers the Ozark Trail Hazel Creek 12-Person Cabin Tent for $269 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $65. Buy Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Mainstays Toni 10x10-Foot Gazebo in Beige for $59.49 with free shipping. That's $19 under our May mention, $116 off, and the lowest price we've seen.
Update: The price has increased to $68. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Mainstays No Tools 6-Cube Standard Storage Bookshelf in Navy, Red, or Yellow for $14.99 plus $5.99 for shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Mainstays Baja Futon Sofa Sleeper Bed in several colors (Brown pictured) with prices starting at $209.70. That's up to $230 off list and the lowest we could find (although we saw these starting for a buck less last week.) Shop Now
Walmart offers the Mainstays Cassel Wicker Two-Seat Canopy Patio Swing for $75.48 with free shipping. That's $67 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
