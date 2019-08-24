New
Walmart · 24 mins ago
Mainstays Large Microsuede Saucer Chair
$30 $35
pickup at Walmart

Walmart offers the Mainstays Large Microsuede Saucer Chair in several colors (Black pictured) for $29.97. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the best price we could find by $11. Buy Now

Features
  • foldable steel frame
  • 225-lb. max capacity
  • measures 30" x 28" x 29"
↑ less
Buy from Walmart
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 24 min ago
  • Popularity: 0/5
All Deals Chairs Walmart Mainstays
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register