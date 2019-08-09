- Create an Account or Login
Walmart offers the Mainstays Holten Ridge 5-Piece Tile-Top Fire Pit Chat Set for $219.97 with free shipping. That's $229 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Mainstays Battle Creek Patio Wicker Rocking Chair for $55.62 with free shipping. That's $94 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Mainstays Springview Hills Resin Outdoor Adirondack Chair for $43.59 with free shipping. That's $25 under last month's mention, $55 off, and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The price has dropped to $41.36. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Mainstays Outdoor 2-Person Double Rocking Chair in White for $97.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $17. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Mainstays Wesley Creek 2-Seat Outdoor Sling Seat Glider in Tan for $72.31 with free shipping. That's $18 under our mention from a month ago, $42 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Best Choice Products offers the Best Choice Products Hanging Chaise Lounger in Green for $154.99. Coupon code "LOUNGE" cuts the price to $119.99. With free shipping, that's tied with our mention from a year ago and the lowest price we could find now by $78, outside of other Best Choice storefronts. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Hopkins 2x4basics AnySize Chair / Bench Kit in Sand for $35.97 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two months ago and the best deal we've seen. (It's the lowest price now by a buck, although most stores charge $50 or more.) Buy Now
Amazon offers its AmazonBasics Zero Gravity Chair 2-Pack with Side Table in Red for $80.74 with free shipping. That's $14 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Margaritaville Wood Adirondack Chair in Green for $179.97 with free shipping. That's $19 under our mention from last month and the lowest price we've seen. (It's the best deal now by $47.) Buy Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart takes up to 70% off select socks and underwear. Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Hanes, Fruit of the Loom, Gildan, Playtex, and more. Shop Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Mainstays 10x8-Foot Spring Branch Patio Awning for $149.99 with free shipping. That's $69 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Mainstays Logan Writing Desk in Espresso for $34.99. Pad your order over $35 to bag free shipping; otherwise, shipping adds $5.99. Excluding padding, that's $24 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Mainstays 65" 3-Position Tufted Futon in Blue for $85.50 with free shipping. That's $14 under our March mention, $84 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Mainstays Cotton Washcloth Collection Multi-Packs from $3.97 as listed below. Choose in-store pickup where available to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's up to $11 off list and the lowest price we could find. Shop Now
