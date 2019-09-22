New
Walmart · 54 mins ago
Mainstays Holiday Glass Clamp Jars 6-Pack
$6 $11
$6 shipping

It's $5 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart

Features
  • available in Red/Green
  • each jar measures 3.54" x 3.54" x 6.3"
  • clamp tops
  • dishwasher-safe
↑ less
Buy from Walmart
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 54 min ago
  • Popularity: 5/5
All Deals Kitchen Walmart Mainstays
Popularity: 5/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register