It's $5 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
Walmart offers the Mainstays 48-Piece Flatware Set in Cobalt for $7.99 plus $5.99 for shipping. That's $5 off list and the lowest price we could find by about $9. Buy Now at Walmart
Walmart offers the Mainstays 3-Compartment Meal Prep Food Storage Container 60-Pack for $22.78. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $7 off list and tied with last week's mention as the best per-unit price we've seen for a food storage container. Buy Now at Walmart
It's $2 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Mainstays 11-Piece Melamine Mixing Bowl and Utensil Set in several colors (Red pictured) for $19.98. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $11. Buy Now at Walmart
That's the lowest price we could find by $8. Buy Now at Best Buy
It's $8 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Amazon
That's the lowest price we could find by $12. Buy Now at Sam's Club
That's $3 under our Black Friday mention and the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Home Depot
Save on brands like LG, Samsung, Sony, Vizio, and more. Shop Now at Walmart
Save on a variety of sizes, starting at $8.99. Shop Now at Walmart
That's the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now at Walmart
That's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Walmart
Walmart offers the Mainstays Logan Writing Desk in Espresso for $34.99. Pad your order over $35 to bag free shipping; otherwise, shipping adds $5.99. Excluding padding, that's $24 off and tied with our mention from ten days ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
That's $44 off and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The price has increased to $95. Buy Now at Walmart
That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and the best deal now by $9. Buy Now at Walmart
Walmart offers the Mainstays Emery 4-Drawer Dresser Chest in several colors (Black Oak pictured) for $69.99. Choose in-store pickup to drop the price to $67.81. That's tied with our June mention at $17 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
