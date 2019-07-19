Walmart offers the Mainstays Highland Knolls 3-Piece Outdoor Bistro Set in Tan for $135 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $34. Buy Now
- two seats and table
Walmart offers the Mainstays Wood Adirondack Chair in several colors (Natural pictured) for $65.97 with free shipping. That's a buck under our mention from a week ago and the lowest price we could find now by $17. Buy Now
- Contoured back
- 250-lb. max capacity
- solid wood construction
Walmart offers the Mainstays Lawson Ridge Umbrella Base in Black or Brown for $24.99. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's a savings of $25 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
- powder-coated steel frame
- measures 13.97" x 13.97" x 13.38"
- Model: MS12-092-018-18
Walmart offers the Mainstays Finne Isle Quilted Outdoor Double Hammock in several colors (Cobalt pictured) for $54.97 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $31. Buy Now
- 400-lb. max. capacity
- includes bolster pillow
- measures about 79" x 56"
- Model: QH1002-MI
Walmart offers the Mainstays 6-Foot Bi-Fold Plastic Folding Table in several colors (Black pictured) for $34.88. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by $14. Buy Now
- orders of $35 or more bag free shipping
- measures 72" x 30" x 29"
Big Lots discounts a selection of patio furniture, garden decor, rugs, lighting, and more during its Big End of Season Patio Clearance. Shipping starts at $4.95, but orders of $99 or more bag free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Better Homes and Gardens Sawyer Cove Outdoor Gazebo for $324.91 with free shipping. That's $125 off list, $36 under last year's price, and the best we've seen.
Update: The price has dropped to $320. Buy Now
- It covers a 10-foot by 12-foot area
Amazon offers the Keter 90-Gallon Outdoor Deck Storage Box in Grey for $60 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $16, although we saw it in another color for $5 less last month. Buy Now
- 485-lb. weight capacity
- doubles as a seat for 2 adults
- UV protected
- lockable lid
Walmart offers the Suncast 34-Cu. Ft. Resin Horizontal Utility Shed for $249 with free shipping. It's the lowest price we could find by $1. Buy Now
- Several merchants, including Wayfair, charge the same
- measures 53" x 32.25" x 45.5"
- double-wall resin construction
- reinforced floor
- Model: BMS2500
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart discounts a selection of electronics, home items, toys, outdoor equipment, and apparel during its Big Save Event. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge, or get free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Lord & Taylor via Walmart takes up to 79% off select men's premium brand apparel. Shipping adds $7.95. Discounted brands include Jack & Jones, Calvin Klein, Black Brown, Lucky Brand, Nautica, and Perry Ellis. Sizes and stock may be limited. Shop Now
Walmart offers this Fruit of the Loom Men's CoolZone Fly Dual Defense Boxer Briefs 10-Pack for $16.46. Choose free in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's the lowest price we could find by $14. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Mainstays Storage Cabinet in several colors (White Stipple pictured) for $59.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $12 today. Buy Now
- measures approximately 21" x 15" x 60"
- four doors, two adjustable shelves, and one fixed shelf
Walmart offers the Mainstays Emery 4-Drawer Dresser in several colors (Canyon Walnut pictured) for $69.99. Opt for in-store pickup and it drops to $67.81. That's tied with our March mention and the lowest price we could find by $11. Buy Now
- Composite wood
- Measures about 28" x 16" x 40"
Walmart offers the Mainstays Ultra Collapsible Collapsible Storage Ottoman in several colors (Grey Flannel pictured) for $16.82. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's $33 off and the best price we could find. Buy Now
- measures 24" x 15" x 15"
Walmart offers the Mainstays No-Tools Assembly 8-Cube Shelving Storage Unit in Gray or Red for $24.88. Choose in-store pickup to drop that to $22.94. That's tied with our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we could find now by $18. Buy Now
- It measures about 30" x 16" x 56"
- Model: MS16-D4-1009-10
