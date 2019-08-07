- Create an Account or Login
Walmart offers the Mainstays Handheld Portable Garment Steamer for $9.99. Opt for in-store pickup (where available) to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's $22 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon takes an extra 20% off a selection of Tide liquid laundry detergent via an on-page clip coupon. Plus, get an additional 5% off when you check out via Subscribe & Save. Even better, shipping is free for Prime members. Shop Now
Amazon offers the Minky 98-Foot Outdoor Retractable Clothesline for $17.53 with free shipping for Prime members. That's tied with last week's mention and is the lowest price we could find by $6. Buy Now
MegaV+ via Amazon offers the Drynatural Retractable Clothesline for $14.99. Coupon code "UWF38ONY" drops the price to $6. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $9 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Bellton via Amazon offers the Kealive Fabric Shaver for $12.99. Clip the 5% off coupon on the product page and apply code "KIMFD35E" to cut that to $5.84. With free shipping for Prime members, that's $7 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart takes up to 70% off select socks and underwear. Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Hanes, Fruit of the Loom, Gildan, Playtex, and more. Shop Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now Shop Now
Walmart offers the Ozark Trail Hazel Creek 12-Person Cabin Tent for $269 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $65. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Mainstays Crowley Park 3-Piece Outdoor Bar Set with Fold-Down Table for $56.96 with free shipping. That's $22 under our mention from a month ago, $67 off, and the best price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Mainstays Springview Hills Resin Outdoor Adirondack Bench for $56.69 with free shipping. That's $102 off and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The price has dropped to $47.44. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Mainstays 13" Queen Adjustable Steel Bed Frame for $280 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $196. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Mainstays Mirabell 3-Piece Patio Sling Mesh Bistro Set for $56.31 with free shipping. That's $93 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
