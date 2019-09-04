New
Mainstays Front Loading Stackable Laundry Hamper 2-Pack
$10 $19
Walmart offers the Mainstays Front Loading Stackable Laundry Hamper 2-Pack in several colors (Red pictured) for $9.50. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That is tied with last month's mention, $9 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now

Features
  • each hamper measures 10.5" x 14.5" x 12.1"
  • pull-down front opening slot
