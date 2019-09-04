New
Walmart · 27 mins ago
Mainstays Front Loading Stackable Large Laundry Hamper with Lid
$7
pickup at Walmart

Walmart offers the Mainstays Front Loading Stackable Large Laundry Hamper with Lid in several colors (Black pictured) for $7.30. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's tied with last month's mention at $7 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now

Features
  • measures 13" x 18" x 15"
  • 2 polyester handles
  • pull-down front opening slot
↑ less
Buy from Walmart
Share
Open Direct Link
Email
Facebook
Twitter
Buy Now
Details
Comments
  • Published 27 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
All Deals Laundry Supplies Walmart Mainstays
Staff Pick Popularity: 4/5
Related Offers
Leave a comment!

or Register