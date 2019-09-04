Personalize your DealNews Experience
Walmart offers the Mainstays Front Loading Stackable Large Laundry Hamper with Lid in several colors (Black pictured) for $7.30. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's tied with last month's mention at $7 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Mainstays Front Loading Stackable Small Laundry Hamper with Lid 2-Pack in several colors (Gray pictured) for $9.50. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's $9 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Mainstays Front Loading Stackable Laundry Hamper 2-Pack in several colors (Red pictured) for $9.50. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That is tied with last month's mention, $9 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Nature's Miracle Stain and Odor Remover 16-oz. Bottle for $2.62. At checkout, that drops to $1.31. With free shipping for Prime members, that's the lowest price we could find by $9. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Tide Pods Simply Clean & Fresh Laundry Detergent 43-Pack in Refreshing Breeze for $8.94. Clip the $2 off coupon and order via Subscribe & Save to drop that to $6.49 with free shipping. That's tied with our October mention and about $2 under what you'd pay in-store locally. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Minky 98-Foot Outdoor Retractable Clothesline for $17.53 with free shipping for Prime members. That's tied with last week's mention and is the lowest price we could find by $6.
Update: The price has increased to $18.06. Buy Now
Amazon takes $2 off a selection of tide pods via on-page clip coupons. Plus, cut an extra 5% off via Subscribe & Save. Furthermore, Prime members bag free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Rain-X Weatherbeater Windshield Wiper Blade in several sizes with prices starting at $6. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. Excepting the mention below, that's the lowest price we could find by about $3. Shop Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart takes up to 35% off a selection of kitchen appliances, patio furniture, tools and more during its DIY and Done Event. Opt for in-store pickup, where available, to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. (Otherwise, orders of $35 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
Lord & Taylor via Walmart takes up to 83% off select men's premium brand apparel. Shipping adds $7.95. Discounted brands include Jack & Jones, Calvin Klein, Black Brown, Lucky Brand, Nautica, Perry Ellis, Timberland, and more. Sizes and stock may be limited. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Mainstays 72'' Combo Floor Lamp in several colors (Black pictured) for $11.44. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by about $11. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Mainstays Seaton Creek Steel Raised Planter on Stand in Blue for $29.22. Pad your order over $35 to get free shipping; otherwise, shipping adds $5.99. Excluding padding, that's $37 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Mainstays Logan Writing Desk in Espresso for $34.99. Pad your order over $35 to bag free shipping; otherwise, shipping adds $5.99. Excluding padding, that's $24 off and tied with our mention from ten days ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Mainstays 6-Drawer Dresser in Nightfall Oak for $102.99 with free shipping. Choose in-store pickup to cut it to $99.78. That's $30 under our February mention, $65 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
