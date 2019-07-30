New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Mainstays Forest Hills 5-Piece Dining Set
$180 $300
free shipping

Walmart offers the Mainstays Forest Hills 5-Piece Dining Set in Red for $179.97 with free shipping. That's $20 under our June mention, $120 off, and the lowest price we've seen in any color. Buy Now

Features
  • 23-1/4" x 27-1/2" x 35-3/4" table
  • four chairs with plush 2-piece reversible cushions
