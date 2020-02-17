Open Offer in New Tab
Walmart · 9 mins ago
Mainstays Farmhouse 17.8" Single Sink Bathroom Vanity w/ Cultured Marble Top
$99 $124
free shipping
  • It's available for predorder now at this price. It's expected to ship by February 24.
Features
  • available in Rustic Gray (pictured) and White
  • the cultured marble sink sits atop the strong wooden frame
  • cultured marble is made of polyester resins and crushed marble dust sealed with a gel coat -- and it's nonporous and easier to clean than natural marble
