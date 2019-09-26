Personalize your DealNews Experience
That's $9 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
Walmart offers the Mainstays Logan Writing Desk in Espresso for $34.99. Pad your order over $35 to bag free shipping; otherwise, shipping adds $5.99. Excluding padding, that's $24 off and tied with our mention from ten days ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
Walmart offers the Mainstays Emery 4-Drawer Dresser Chest in several colors (Black Oak pictured) for $69.99. Choose in-store pickup to drop the price to $67.81. That's tied with our June mention at $17 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
That's tied with our mention from a month ago and the best price we could find by $29. Buy Now at Walmart
Walmart offers the Mainstays Storage Cabinet in several colors (Northfield Alder pictured) for $59.99 with free shipping. That's $30 off and tied with our mention from a month ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
It's the lowest price we could find by $26. Buy Now at Amazon
That's $10 under our mention from a month ago and the lowest price we could find now by about $5. Buy Now at Amazon
That's $150 off and the best deal around. Buy Now at Wayfair
That's a $5 drop from two weeks ago and a low today by $147.
Update: The price has increased to $67.99. Buy Now at eBay
Save on brands like LG, Samsung, Sony, Vizio, and more. Shop Now at Walmart
That's $25 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
It's $11 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
That's the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now at Walmart
It's $5 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago and the best deal now by $9. Buy Now at Walmart
That's $4.83 per tub, $14 under list, and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart
That's $38 off list price and $17 under our mention from three weeks ago. Buy Now at Walmart
