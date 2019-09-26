New
Walmart · 33 mins ago
Mainstays Emery 1-Drawer Nightstand w/ USB Charging Ports
$45 $54
free shipping

That's $9 off list and the best price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart

  • Available in four colors (Walnut pictured).
  • Made of laminated particleboard.
  • Two adults recommended for assembly.
  • Top surface features a USB charging port with 2 USB plug-ins.
  • Measures 24”H x 18”W x 16”D.
