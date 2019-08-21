Personalize your DealNews Experience
Walmart offers the Mainstays Deluxe Laptop Cart in Black for $26.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $6 under our April mention and the best price we've seen. (It's the lowest price we could find currently by $14.) Buy Now
Ddsun offers its Ddsun 85-watt MagSafe 2 Charger for MacBook Pro for $19.99. Coupon code "Q2WWN7GJ" cuts the price to $9.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's tied with our mention from two weeks ago, $30 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Elecjet via Amazon offers its Elecjet Magjet Magnetic USB C PD Laptop Charging Cable in three colors (Space Gray pictured) for $24.99. Coupon code "40MagJetS" drops that to $14.99. With free shipping for Prime members, that's tied with our mention from three weeks ago, $10 off, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Home Depot takes 50% off a selection of Denco and Mojo NCAA Laptop Backpacks. Plus, all orders bag free shipping. That includes teams such as Alabama, Clemson, Ohio, Oklahoma, Texas, Georgia, and more. Shop Now
Brayden US via Amazon offers its Brayden PowerBar 20,400mAh Laptop Power Bank for $139.99. Coupon code "QCV346MK" drops that to $90.99. With free shipping, that's $49 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Ice Genie Space Saving As Seen on TV Ice Cube Maker for $9.94. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $5 under our January mention and the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart takes up to 35% off a selection of kitchen appliances, patio furniture, tools and more during its DIY and Done Event. Opt for in-store pickup, where available, to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. (Otherwise, orders of $35 or more bag free shipping.) Shop Now
Walmart offers the Mainstays Front Loading Stackable Large Laundry Hamper with Lid in several colors (Red pictured) for $7.30. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's $7 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Mainstays Front Loading Stackable Small Laundry Hamper with Lid 2-Pack in several colors (Gray pictured) for $9.50. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's $9 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Mainstays Logan Writing Desk in Espresso for $34.99. Pad your order over $35 to bag free shipping; otherwise, shipping adds $5.99. Excluding padding, that's $24 off and tied with our mention from ten days ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Mainstays Lindholm Way Patio Loveseat Set for $81.16 with free shipping. That's $127 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
