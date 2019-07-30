- Create an Account or Login
It's really simple to set up. Create an account or log in to get started.
Walmart offers the Mainstays Bellingham 4-Piece Patio Conversation Set in Tan for $114.48 with free shipping. That's $65 under our mention from last August, $165 off, and the best price we've seen. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Mainstays Toni 10x10-Foot Gazebo in Beige for $59.49 with free shipping. That's $19 under our May mention, $116 off, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Mainstays Wentworth Deluxe Hammock with Stand in Brown for $44.97 with free shipping. That's $20 under our mention from three weeks ago and the lowest price we could find by $8. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Mainstays Richland Landing 2-Seat Swing with Pullout Ottomans for $84.97 with free shipping. That's the best price we could find by $20. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Mainstays Finne Isle Quilted Outdoor Double Hammock in Gray for $48.98 with free shipping. That's $6 under our mention from three weeks ago, $41 under list price, and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The price has increased to $54.97. Buy Now
Big Lots discounts a selection of patio furniture, garden decor, rugs, lighting, and more during its Big End of Season Patio Clearance. Shipping starts at $4.95, but orders of $99 or more bag free shipping. Shop Now
PearlPlus via Amazon offers the Shade&Beyond 8x10-foot Shade Sail in Sand for $32.98. Coupon code "FBM73GBP" cuts that to $21.44. With free shipping, that's $12 off and tied with our mention from last week as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Better Homes & Gardens Southern Pines 12-Foot Hexagon Gazebo with Curtains for $138.53 with free shipping. That's $55 under last week's mention, $261 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Better Homes and Gardens Sawyer Cove Outdoor Gazebo for $298.50 with free shipping. That's $26 under our June mention, $152 off list, and the lowest price we've seen.
Update: The price has dropped to $259.73. Buy Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart takes up to 20% off select fans and air conditioners as part of its Beat the Heat Sale. Choose in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee, or get free shipping with orders of $35 or more. (Select items are eligible for free overnight shipping.) Shop Now
Walmart takes up to 70% off select socks and underwear. Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. Otherwise, orders over $35 get free shipping. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Hanes, Fruit of the Loom, Gildan, Playtex, and more. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Mainstays Baja Futon Sofa Sleeper Bed in several colors (Blue pictured) with prices starting at $208.51. That's $231 off list and the lowest price we've ever seen. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Mainstays No Tools 6-Cube Standard Storage Bookshelf in Navy, Red, or Yellow for $14.99 plus $5.99 for shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Mainstays Adjustable Low Profile Shelves 2-Piece Set in Walnut for $40.97 with free shipping. That's $8 under our mention from last month, $58 off, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Walmart discounts the Mainstays Minimal Upholstered Tufted Rounded Headboard in Beige or Blue from $38.99 with free shipping in the sizes listed below. That's a buck under our mention from three weeks ago, at least $30 off list, and lowest prices by size we've seen for any upholstered headboards. Shop Now
