Walmart · 50 mins ago
Mainstays Beckett Kids' Metal Rolling Writing Desk
$22 $55
pickup at Walmart

That's $33 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now at Walmart

  • Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge.
  • Walnut finish
  • measures 36" x 15.75" x 30"
  • includes casters
  • Published 50 min ago
