Walmart offers the Mainstays Battle Creek 2-Piece Wicker Patio Loveseat Set for $141.68 with free shipping. That's $157 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Mainstays Lindholm Way Patio Loveseat Set for $81.16 with free shipping. That's $127 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Mainstays Finne Isle Quilted Outdoor Double Hammock in Gray for $48.98 with free shipping. That's $6 under our mention from three weeks ago, $41 under list price, and the lowest price we could find.
Update: The price has increased to $54.97. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Mainstays Layken Steel and All Weather Wicker Fire Pit Patio Set in Brown for $299.97 with free shipping. That is $329 off list and is the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Mainstays Seiland Bay 6-Piece Patio Sling Mesh Dining Set for $249.97 with free shipping. That's $150 under our June mention, $250 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Big Lots discounts a selection of patio furniture, garden decor, rugs, lighting, and more during its Big End of Season Patio Clearance. Shipping starts at $4.95, but orders of $99 or more bag free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart discounts a selection of patio furniture. Most of these orders receive free shipping. (For orders under $35, pickup is an option.) Shop Now
Best Choice Products offers its Best Choice Products 16-Foot Sun Shade Canopy for $21.99 with free shipping. That's $44 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Best Choice Products offers this Folding Zero Gravity Mesh Rocking Chair w/ Sunshade Canopy in several colors (Tan pictured) for $51.99. Coupon code "BCPSHADE" cuts it to $41.99. With free shipping, that's $77 off list and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Ice Genie Space Saving As Seen on TV Ice Cube Maker for $9.94. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $5 under our January mention and the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Rain-X Weatherbeater Windshield Wiper Blade in several sizes with prices starting at $6. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. Excepting the mention below, that's the lowest price we could find by about $3. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Mainstays Front Loading Stackable Large Laundry Hamper with Lid in several colors (Red pictured) for $7.30. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's $7 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Mainstays Front Loading Stackable Small Laundry Hamper with Lid 2-Pack in several colors (Gray pictured) for $9.50. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's $9 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Mainstays 72'' Combo Floor Lamp in several colors (Black pictured) for $11.44. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by about $11. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Mainstays Logan Writing Desk in Espresso for $34.99. Pad your order over $35 to bag free shipping; otherwise, shipping adds $5.99. Excluding padding, that's $24 off and tied with our mention from ten days ago as the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
