Walmart offers the Mainstays Basic Metal Student Desk in several colors (Black pictured) for $29.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping charge. That's the best price we could find by $13. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Mainstays Deluxe Laptop Cart in Black for $26.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $6 under our April mention and the best price we've seen. (It's the lowest price we could find currently by $14.) Buy Now
Wayfair offers the Trent Austin Design Woodley Height Adjustable Standing Desk in Bronze or White for $101.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $12. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Better Homes and Gardens Lift Top Desk in Espresso for $66.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from two weeks ago, $112 off list, and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Bush Furniture Cabot L-Shaped Computer Desk in Espresso Oak for $205.78 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $88. Buy Now
DlandHome via Amazon offers its DlandHome 55" Computer Desk in five colors (Teak & Black-leg pictured) for $128. Coupon code "5NET6KVT" drops that to $108.80. With free shipping, that's $19 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Ice Genie Space Saving As Seen on TV Ice Cube Maker for $9.94. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's $5 under our January mention and the lowest price we could find by $5. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Rain-X Weatherbeater Windshield Wiper Blade in several sizes with prices starting at $6. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. Excepting the mention below, that's the lowest price we could find by about $3. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Mainstays Front Loading Stackable Large Laundry Hamper with Lid in several colors (Red pictured) for $7.30. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's $7 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Mainstays 72'' Combo Floor Lamp in several colors (Black pictured) for $11.44. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the lowest price we could find by about $11. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Mainstays Front Loading Stackable Small Laundry Hamper with Lid 2-Pack in several colors (Gray pictured) for $9.50. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping charge. That's $9 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Mainstays Large Microsuede Saucer Chair in several colors (Black pictured) for $29.97. Opt for in-store pickup to avoid the $5.99 shipping fee. That's the best price we could find by $11. Buy Now
