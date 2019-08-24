New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Mainstays Basic Student Desk
$30 $50
pickup at Walmart

Walmart offers the Mainstays Basic Metal Student Desk in several colors (Black pictured) for $29.99. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping charge. That's the best price we could find by $13. Buy Now

Features
  • metal frame
  • measures 36" x 20" x 30"
Details
