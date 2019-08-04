New
Walmart · 1 hr ago
Mainstays Baja Futon Sofa Sleeper Bed
from $210
free shipping

Walmart offers the Mainstays Baja Futon Sofa Sleeper Bed in several colors (Brown pictured) with prices starting at $209.70. That's up to $230 off list and the lowest we could find (although we saw these starting for a buck less last week.) Shop Now

Features
  • powder-coated steel frame
  • stain-resistant microfiber upholstery
  • converts to full-size bed
  • measures 83" x 38.5" x 34"
  • Model: C8-SX-AAA55
