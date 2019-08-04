- Create an Account or Login
Walmart offers the Mainstays Baja Futon Sofa Sleeper Bed in several colors (Brown pictured) with prices starting at $209.70. That's up to $230 off list and the lowest we could find (although we saw these starting for a buck less last week.) Shop Now
Walmart offers the Mainstays Morgan Tufted Convertible Modern Euro Futon in Gray Linen for $137 with free shipping. That's $33 under our mention from a month ago, $122 off list, and the lowest price we've seen. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Lucid 8-foot Convertible Foam Sofa for $234.99 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $96. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Lifestyle Solutions Harrington Sofa in Grey/Dark Grey for $206.99 with free shipping. That's tied with our mention from last month, and the lowest price we could find today by $6, although most retailers charge $289 or more. Buy Now
Amazon continues to offer the Case Andrea Milano Bonded Leather Double Recliner Sofa for $449.99 with free shipping. That's tied with last week's mention and the best price we could find by $279. Buy Now
Amazon offers the Honbay Convertible Sectional Sofa Couch in Dark Grey or Light Grey for $314.99 with free shipping. That's $85 off list and a low price for a sectional sofa in general. Buy Now
Walmart takes up to 70% off select socks and underwear. Opt for in-store pickup where available to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or bag free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Some exclusions may apply. Shop Hanes, Fruit of the Loom, Gildan, Playtex, and more. Shop Now
Walmart discounts thousands of items as part of its End of Summer Clearance Event. Opt for in-store pickup to dodge the $5.99 shipping fee, or receive free shipping on orders of $35 or more. Shop Now Shop Now
Walmart offers the Ozark Trail Hazel Creek 12-Person Cabin Tent for $269 with free shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $65. Buy Now
Walmart discounts a selection of clearance HDTVs. Plus, most of these items qualify for free shipping. Shop Now
Walmart offers the Mainstays Toni 10x10-Foot Gazebo in Beige for $59.49 with free shipping. That's $19 under our May mention, $116 off, and the lowest price we've seen.
Update: The price has increased to $68. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Mainstays No Tools 6-Cube Standard Storage Bookshelf in Navy, Red, or Yellow for $14.99 plus $5.99 for shipping. That's the lowest price we could find by $7. Buy Now
Walmart offers the Mainstays Cassel Wicker Two-Seat Canopy Patio Swing for $75.48 with free shipping. That's $67 off and the lowest price we could find. Buy Now
Walmart discounts the Mainstays Minimal Upholstered Tufted Rounded Headboard in Beige or Blue from $38.99 with free shipping in the sizes listed below. That's a buck under our mention from three weeks ago, at least $30 off list, and lowest prices by size we've seen for any upholstered headboards. Shop Now
