Walmart · 42 mins ago
Mainstays Baja Futon Sofa Sleeper Bed
from $209 $440
free shipping

Walmart offers the Mainstays Baja Futon Sofa Sleeper Bed in several colors (Blue pictured) with prices starting at $208.51. That's $231 off list and the lowest price we've ever seen. Buy Now

Features
  • powder-coated steel frame
  • stain-resistant microfiber upholstery
  • converts to full-size bed
  • measures 83" x 38.5" x 34"
  • Model: C8-SX-AAA55
  • Published 42 min ago
  • Popularity: 4/5
  • Staff Pick
    Deals so good we bought one ourselves
